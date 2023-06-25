Charity supporting Calgary mothers receives largest donation yet

A charity supporting Calgary mothers and caregivers in crisis received its largest donation Saturday.

Mamas for Mamas is a national organization that supports low-income parents by connecting them with social workers or items like breast pumps.

Ashley Furniture's donation will provide 50 beds, two refrigerator and freezers, and a cash contribution for the charity's new food program

"(We) work with families to create environments where families and caregivers can be together," said Rebecca Peech, of Ashley Canada.

"Our families will be supported," said Anita Chodhury, the Calgary branch coordinator of Mamas for Mamas. "And we'll be able to fill the gaps through food insecurity by providing a food hamper to those that need it and cannot access it from say the Calgary Food Bank or other organizations that are really struggling to meet the high demand."

The local Mamas for Mamas branch also serves families in surrounding towns including High River and Banff.