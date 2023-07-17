Charity yard sale aims to raise funds to help youth shelter in Congo
Bargain shoppers could do very well in Amherstburg later this month -- and support a humanitarian cause in Africa.
Mary Beneteau and a group of volunteers will hold the eighth annual registered charity yard sale taking place at here home (3560 Middle Sideroad – County Road 10, Amherstburg) July 27-29 and August 3-5.
Proceeds will go to support the Hope of St. Joseph Shelters in Democratic Republic of Congo run by Father Donato Lwiyando.
The shelter provides food, education, medical care and support for youth - victims of the civil war, sex-trafficking, abductions, and abuse.
They have no family and no home. Through the shelter and funds raised from the yard sale - hundred of lives have been saved.
In reference to Father Lwiyando, Beneteau believes that his work is life-saving and life-changing.
“He helps them,” said Beneteau.
“They come is scared. Some of them come in malnourished. Some of them come in needing hospital care, and he provides for them. We need the money to send to him."
The public is welcome to make donations in support of the shelter and learn more about this humanitarian endeavour at www.hopeislife.ca
