Charlene Aubichon mourned after Meadow Lake homicide-suicide

Charlene Aubichon from Flying Dust First Nation is being remembered after a suspected homicide-suicide on Monday at a campground in Meadow Lake.

In a Facebook post, Flying Dust Funeral Committee gave its condolences to her family and loved ones, saying “Char touched so many hearts with her beautiful caring loving personality ... RIP Charlene Aubichon for ever loved & never forgotten.”

Meadow Lake RCMP received a call at 2:44 p.m. Monday reporting that a gun had been fired at the Lions Park campground.

A 34-year-old woman from Flying Dust First Nation was found dead outside a camper trailer and a 34-year-old man from Thunderchild First Nation was found dead inside the trailer, according to RCMP.

A woman known to the man and woman was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police do not expect to lay charges.