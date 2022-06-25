Charleswood home suffers extensive damage after fire, one pet dies from injuries
No one was injured but one pet died after an early morning fire Saturday.
The city said crews were called to the 800 block of Laxdal Road for reports of a fire at a bungalow at 7:14 a.m.
Firefighters started an offensive attack on the fire but had to switch to a defensive approach over safety concerns.
Crews used hand lines as well as the Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool to fight the blaze. The Flameguard is an aerosol device that reduces temperatures during a fire by generating a mist to flood the building and suppress the flames.
The city said the fire was declared under control by 9:35 a.m.
One person in the home was able to get out of the house and no injuries were reported.
Crews also rescued two pets from inside the home. One of the pets was reunited with the owner, but the other died from its injuries.
The city said emergency social services was called in to help the individual with temporary accommodations.
No damage estimates are available, but the city said the home suffered extensive damage.
The fire is under investigation
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in EuropeRussia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.