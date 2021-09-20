Charlie Angus declared the winner in Timmins-James Bay

Incumbent Charlie Angus has been declared the winner of the Timmins-James Bay riding by the CTV News desk.

Angus has held the seat since 2004 for the New Democrats. As of 11:20 on Monday night, he had 37.1 per cent of the vote, with 82 of 176 polls reporting. In second place was Conservative Morgan Ellerton, with 27.9 per cent of the vote.

Original story:

New Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.

Coming off of a 17-year run as Timmins-James Bay's MP, NDP incumbent Charlie Angus is hopeful his constituents will continue to trust in his and the party's representation of this riding.

With polls closed, Angus told CTV that his campaign volunteers are counting ballots in his campaign office beneath the bar, then will join his supporters upstairs once the final results are in.