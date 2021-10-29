Charlie Angus named natural resources spokesperson for federal NDP

MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) has been named the NDP's spokesperson for natural resources, with a specific focus on jobs and the coming energy transition.

"The move comes as Canada continues to miss the targets promised on the international stage to lower greenhouse gas emissions," the NDP said in a news release Friday.

Angus, who has a strong background in issues related to mining, said in the release that a credible energy transition is the fundamental issue facing the Canadian economy.

“Canadian resource policy is not only failing the planet, but it is also failing resource workers and communities," he said.

"The energy market is undergoing a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels, and Canada has to decide whether it will be a leader or a loser in this shift.

"We have a narrow window to make the investments needed that will ensure that workers and regions are not left behind. This isn’t pie in the sky idealism; we’re talking about the very future of the planet,” he added.

Angus said, from his conversations with workers, Indigenous communities and industry experts, there are many opportunities to make a transition driven by Canadian skill and knowledge.

“There is no other jurisdiction in the world with a greater potential to create renewable energy," Angus said.

"I extend my hand to the new ministers of Natural Resources and Environment. Let’s get this job done. But they should know I will be there to push relentlessly to ensure we get a credible plan in place.”