Charlotte Cardin wins three Junos in pre-telecast as history made in other categories

image.jpg
Charlotte Cardin's hands were full at the Juno Awards pre-telecast ceremony on Saturday as she picked up a leading three trophies. The breakout Montreal pop singer-songwriter was named artist of the year, while her chart-topping debut 'Phoenix' received pop album of the year, and its track 'Meaningless' was selected as single of the year.
