Charlotte Yates installed as president at University of Guelph

Charlotte Yates is officially now the first female president of University of Guelph.

A small installation ceremony took place on campus for Yates Saturday.

She says her top priority is to harness the university's "genius" to improve the world.

Yates has roots in rural Manitoba and is described as a respected scholar, teacher, researcher, policy adviser, and academic leader.

She joined U of G in 2015 as provost and vice president academic.

Yates says the university will pursue global excellence by recruiting to students, faculty, and staff with different perspectives.

She is also pledging to invest in research and scholarships as well as ensure fiscal stability.

Yates was named president and vice-chancellor of the school back in 2020.