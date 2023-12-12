Charlottetown approves 6 new officers, but remains low on overall police strength

Prince Edward Island has the lowest “police strength” rating in the country at 137 officers per 100,000 people in 2019, according to Statistics Canada, well below the national average of 180.

The chief of the Charlottetown Police Services said with 69 full time officers, the city has the fewest police per capita among municipal forces in the Maritimes. He’s asking for 29 more officers to bring the force to par, a 42 per cent increase. A recent report ordered by the city instead suggested 12.

“We have to catch up. I didn’t create this issue,” said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown. “This is something that incrementally caught up to us.”

Six new positions were approved Monday night. They represent just 20 per cent of what the chief is asking for, but it will cost the city almost a million dollars a year.

The city may not need to bear that cost alone.

“We’re going to be able to make a pretty compelling case for additional tax dollars from the funding formula from the province,” said John McAleer, city finance committee chair.

To pay for the new officers up to the end of this fiscal year, three months from now, $261,230 is being taken from what's referred to as the extraordinary expenses budget.

The officers will need to be covered under the regular operating budget next year and with a further six recommended, the cost could be $2 million a year.

However, with policing a key priority, some councillors say it would be worth it.

“If I can save a million dollars by not doing some of the streets in 2024, or put it off to the following year, and hire six more police officers, I think we’re far better off,” said Kevin Ramsay, city councillor.

The chief tells council he will be able to fill some of the positions quickly, with part time constables ready to move into full time roles right away.

Despite debate, council voted unanimously to support the resolution.

