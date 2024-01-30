Charlottetown family-run market celebrates 50 years in business

One of Charlottetown’s oldest neighbourhood shops celebrates a major milestone this month.

Shadi Sahely, the second-generation owner of the Brighton Clover Farm, has been working at the store in Charlottetown’s Brighton neighbourhood for nearly his entire life.

“I’ve seen their kids grow up, and they’ve seen me grow up as a child, and then they’ve seen my children grow up in the store also. I used to have my kids in little car seats behind the counter, and now they’re adults,” said Sahely. “It comes full circle.”

He was just a year-and-a-half old when his family came to Canada from Melbourne, Australia.

They arrived on Christmas Day 1973 and bought Lord’s store in January 1974.

The philosophy since then has been simple.

“Being here for the customer. Listen to what they want,” said Sahely. “Doing the best you can for them, and trying to be here as much as you can, and that’s all you can be, and be positive and they’ll be back.”

Sahely took over the store from his father Norman five years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He said it was hard work keeping the shelves stocked for the neighbours who relied on him.

Sahely’s family works alongside him. His son Ethan in much the same place as his father was 35 years ago.

“I couldn’t really imagine my life without the store. I mean, how many people get to grow up working in a grocery store, really? Not many,” said Ethan Sahely. “I’d say my experience definitely is different to other people my age, and it’s unique, but it’s something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

The Sahely's have been recognized for the work they've done in their community over five decades, with Shadi himself earning the Queen's Jubilee medal, among other awards and acknowledgements.

And even after 50 years in business, the Brighton market isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

