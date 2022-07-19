Charlottetown hospital calls Code Orange after collision prompts need for more staff
A serious car crash that injured four people prompted the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown to activate Code Orange protocols Monday evening.
Code Orange is called when an external disaster or threat is likely to require additional hospital resources.
Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam says staff quickly responded with many front-line and support staff arriving at the hospital to help.
The Code Orange was called at 6:20 p.m. and declared over by 8:45 p.m.; details of the patients' conditions were not immediately available.
The last Code Orange was in November following a bus accident, and department officials say that was the first time in many years.
Gardam says emergency departments across the Island remain very busy as more COVID-19 cases and short staffing have put a strain on the system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.
