Charlottetown man, 20, arrested after jumping into river to flee police

A 20-year-old man from Charlottetown, P.E.I. was arrested following a series of incidents on Sunday involving suspected impaired driving and fleeing police by jumping into a river.

Queens District RCMP says at approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 22, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on York Point Road in Cornwall.

Police say a pickup truck collided with a nearby fence and shed after failing to navigate a turn in the road.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle fled on foot before officers arrived. Police were able to identify the man and began searching for him.

Police say about 10 minutes later, officers heard footsteps in the nearby woods and spotted the man. He fled from police through the woods and down an embankment into the West River, near where it empties into Charlottetown Harbour, and began to swim away from shore.

“Fearing for the man's safety, members acted quickly by borrowing a kayak from a nearby property owner and following the man into the river,” says the RCMP release.

About an hour later and approximately a kilometre from shore, an RCMP officer and firefighters were able to pull the man from the water and onto a North River Fire Department boat.

Police say the man was medically assessed by firefighters at the scene before being arrested and brought to the Maypoint detachment, where police obtained breath samples that confirmed he was over the legal limit.

He was later released pending a court appearance on September 27 in Charlottetown Provincial Court.