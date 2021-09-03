Charlottetown man arrested after impaired driving on the water: Police

Police on Prince Edward Island say they have arrested a 68-year-old man on the water after observing alcohol and marijuana on board.

On Wednesday, around 3 p.m., Prince Edward Island RCMP stopped a pleasure craft for a safety inspection in the Charlottetown Harbour.

Police say the operator of the vessel had been detained and brought to shore where he failed a Standard Field Sobriety Test and was transported to hospital for further testing. He has since been released.

The boat and other occupants had been arranged to be brought to shore, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who suspects an impaired operator is to contact local police or call 911.