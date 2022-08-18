Charlottetown man arrested twice in one week for stealing: police

Police in Charlottetown say they have arrested the same man twice in one week after he allegedly used stolen credit cards from unlocked vehicles at local businesses.

The 32-year-old man was first arrested Aug. 11 and charged the next day with:

six counts of possession of property obtained by crime

six counts of breach of probation

four counts of misuse of a credit card

He appeared in provincial court Monday morning and was released from custody with conditions. The man was ordered to keep the peace, be on good behaviour and to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.

On Monday night, the same man was captured on a video surveillance camera stealing a laptop from a parked vehicle.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to attend court Thursday morning.

Police say an officer found him on Water Street Thursday afternoon. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court on Monday.