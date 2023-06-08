Charlottetown man charged after allegedly stealing SUV, replacing licence plate

Charlottetown police have charged a man with multiple offences after a stolen vehicle incident Wednesday morning.

According to a news release Thursday, police responded to a report of a man who stole a vehicle from a home on Linden Avenue around 7 a.m.

Police say the owner of the vehicle and the man knew each other.

According to the release, the male went to the home and asked to use the vehicle. When denied, police say he grabbed the keys and left with the vehicle.

At 8:15 a.m., police say they responded to a man driving a white SUV in a business parking lot on Buchanan Drive.

They say he was stealing a license plate from a parked vehicle and placing it on the white SUV, which police determined was the stolen vehicle.

“At 8:30, police located the stolen SUV at a gas station on Capital Drive. The vehicle fled from police when they attempted to pull it over,” added the release.

“A short time later, officers were able to intercept the vehicle on Sherwood Road and arrested the driver without incident.”

Police say a 31 year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with:

theft of a motor vehicle

break and enter

theft under $5,000

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

breach of a recognizance order

fail to comply with a release order

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police say he has been remanded in custody and will appear in a provincial court at a later date.

