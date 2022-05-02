Charlottetown man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A man from Charlottetown is facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a stabbing in the city.

Charlottetown police responded to a report of an assault at the Community Outreach Centre on Euston Street Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe two men inside the centre got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical confrontation, and one man was stabbed.

Police say the victim suffered two minor stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and released a few hours later.

As for the suspect, police say he had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was located and arrested a short time later.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and breach of probation.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.