Charlottetown man charged with drug possession after crashing vehicle

A Charlottetown man has been charged with drug possession after crashing his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Charlottetown Police Services responded to a single-vehicle crash near the Greenwood Drive-St. Peters Road roundabout around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control in the roundabout and hit a utility pole.

The crash caused “significant” traffic delays while the utility pole was being replaced.

Police say the driver of the vehicle showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and later cleared without injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Police say impaired driving charges are pending against the driver as they wait for toxicology results.

During their investigation, police also found “a quantity” of what they believe is cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The 36-year-old driver has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court Friday afternoon.