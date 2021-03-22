A 26-year-old man was issued a $1,000 fine after police broke up a large gathering at a home in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Sunday night.

Charlottetown Police say shortly after 10 p.m. on March 21, officers responded to a complaint of a large gathering on St Peters Road.

Police say they observed "between 20 to 25 people at the residence".

A 26 year old male was issued a $1,000 dollar ticket in violation of section 39(8) of the Public Health Act which prohibits indoor personal gatherings in excess of 10 people.

Charlottetown police remind the public that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and can be found on the P.E.I. Government website: