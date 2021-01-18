There will soon be more affordable housing options for seniors in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The P.E.I. government says construction of a new 30-unit social housing development on Beach Grove Road is anticipated to begin this fall.

Funding for the project was approved in the 2020-21 Capital Budget. The new development supports the government’s commitment to build 100 new government-owned units.

“Addressing the island’s housing needs requires a collective and collaborative approach that puts people first,” said Ernie Hudson, P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing.

The City of Charlottetown and the province will consult with the public over the next few months to re-zone land from institutional to residential.

According to government, the project will be a ‘net zero ready’ building, designed to be energy efficient.

A tender for the design of the building will be issued in late January.

A total of 167 affordable seniors housing units are currently under construction in P.E.I., including the new plans for development on Beach Grove Road.

“Island seniors have helped shape the province we know and love and it is our responsibility to offer safe, accessible and affordable homes that support our seniors to age in place,” added Hudson.

The province is also in the process of implementing 400 new mobile rental vouchers which will help to off-set renting costs for low-income Islanders.