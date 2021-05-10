Charlottetown police fine seven people for illegal gathering

Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. fined seven people early Sunday morning for allegedly holding a ‘large gathering’ in violation of the province’s Public Health Act.

Shortly after midnight on May 9, Charlottetown Police Services responded to a complaint of what they call a ‘large gathering’ on Cumberland Street.

Upon arrival, police confirmed the gathering was in excess of the province’s current gathering limit of 10 people.

Seven people, all between the ages of 21 and 26, were each issued a $1,000 dollar ticket in violation of section 39(8) of the Public Health Act which prohibits indoor personal gatherings in excess of 10 people.

The public is being reminded that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and can be found on the P.E.I. Government website.