Charlottetown’s Community Outreach Centre set for new management

A community outreach center on P.E.I., which offers services to Islanders in need, will soon be under new leadership.

Starting April 18, day-to-day activities at the Outreach Centre on Euston Street in Charlottetown will be run by The Adventure Group, a non-profit that runs educational and training activities for youth.

“Just over two years ago, the Community Outreach Centre opened as a pilot program for a warming shelter and it has evolved into a critical support service for Islanders,” said Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers, in a government news release.

“The Adventure Group and the Government of P.E.I. share a common goal of creating opportunities for learning and development, at any age.”

The Canadian Mental Health Association – PEI Division, Upper Room Hospitality Ministry and ResourceAbilities will assist the Adventure Group in the operation of the facility.

The centre will continue to be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — offering support to people seeking financial assistance, counselling, employment, food and housing, the province says.

Islanders will also be able to access washrooms, laundry facilities, telephones and computers as well as connections to community and government organizations and services.

“We are excited to embark on this next chapter and continuing to build on the solid foundation the Salvation Army has laid for the Community Outreach Centre,” says Roxanne Carter Thompson, executive director of The Adventure Group, in a government news release.

The Salvation Army was running the centre until it announced it would be stepping back last year.

Oversight of the centre is provided by a working group that includes City of Charlottetown – Police Services, Community Legal Information, the Department of Social Development and Housing, and numerous other community organizations.