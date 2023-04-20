Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.

RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP news release on Wednesday night, crews responded to a collision between a semi and charter bus on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said initial reports were that one man had been seriously injured in the collision.

Sylvia Ryder, who drove past the scene of the collision, said she was shocked at what she saw, and believes the bus was carrying children.

Ryder posted a video of the crash on Facebook.

“I honestly wasn’t sure if I should of posted that video and did not know that was a child on that roof trying to get children in the bus,” she told CTV News.

“I was also shocked to see the driver trapped but my brother seen him moving, it’s crazy if they had children out on a closed highway,” Ryder said.

There are no reports of additional injuries at this time.

STORM STAYED

Dozens of truck drivers were held up at a Husky Gas Station in east Regina as a result of the storm.

Tim Langevin said he rolled into the city from Winnipeg on Wednesday afternoon. He was forced to spend the night.

“We have to wait this out and hopefully get moving today, but from what I hear, it’s looking more like tomorrow [Friday] morning,” Langevin said.

He said road conditions were “terrible” and at times semis had to slow down to 30 km/h between Grenfell and Regina. The weather tacked on an extra two hours to his drive, he said.

The southeast part of the province is baring the brunt of the storm.

Country singer Lee Brice was scheduled to perform in Winnipeg on Thursday after playing the Brandt Centre Wednesday night. However, the weather held up his crew in a Regina Walmart parking lot and forced the artist to postpone his show.

I’m so sorry… but due to weather, we’re postponing tonights show in Winnipeg at @CanadaLifeCtr to a TBD date. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date once it is confirmed! Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience but looking forward to seeing y'all soon...

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience but looking forward to seeing y’all soon,” Brice tweeted.

Highway 1 remained closed Wednesday morning from Balgonie to Whitewood, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.

Current road conditions can be found here.

RCMP continue to advise against travel but said if motorists do decide to travel to ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel and that they take extra warm clothes, food, water, a phone charger and have a snow shovel on hand.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings remained in effect Wednesday morning for parts of east-central and southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan.

According to Environment Canada, accumulating snowfall will taper off on Thursday and into Friday.

Further accumulations of five centimetres is expected on Thursday, Environment Canada said.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the City of Regina said its crews were in "storm mode."

"So they're [crews] focusing on our high speed, high volume roads as well as emergency routes," the city's manager of roadways and seasonal operations Tyler Bien said.

According to Bien, crews have been working 24 hours a day since the onset of the storm applying ice control and plowing where need be.

Bien said once the storm subsides they will re-evaluate their plan.

"So at the end of the storm we will look at what has accumulated on the roads and come up with a game plan for that," he said.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Regina police said it had responded to 12 collisions, two of which resulted in injuries.

Police said they cannot attribute all of the collisions to the weather, but added that roads are becoming extremely icy and are asking drivers to stay home if they can.