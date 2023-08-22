Chartier in Beaumont announces closure

Chartier restaurant in Beaumont has announced it will close its doors this fall.

The French-Canadian-style eatery posted on Monday that it would cease operations on Sept. 30.

The owners cited pandemic restrictions and rising food costs as major reasons for the decision.

"Running a restaurant is a labour of love at the best of times, but we have always found a way to make it work without compromising the values we hold or the standards you expect," the owners wrote in a statement on the Chartier website. "But the confluence of pandemic recovery, outstanding loans, rising food costs, and increasing interest rates has made our little homespun venture unsustainable."

The owners thanked customers for their patronage over the years and the 62 staff members who have worked at the business since it opened in 2016. They encouraged people to dine with them one more time.

"Between now and when we close our doors on September 30, we’d love to serve you. To feed you. To show you our appreciation. To say, 'au revoir et merci beaucoup,' one last time."

Chartier's owners confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that their other business, Mother Bakery in Nisku, will remain open.

Gift cards for Chartier will be transferable to Mother.