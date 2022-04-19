Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
Because of the fatality, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate, police said in a news release.
Events began at 2:33 a.m., when police responded to a break and enter in progress at a grocery store in Huntsville.
Staff at the Freshmart off Highway 11 say two men broke into the store, taking roughly $30,000 in cigarettes, along with a safe.
"The suspects travelled to the City of Orillia, where a tire deflation device was deployed, effectively stopping the vehicle. The individuals then fled on foot and a second vehicle was stolen."
That vehicle was stopped by police and one suspect was taken into custody.
"The second male then stole another vehicle and fled the scene before becoming involved in a single motor vehicle rollover," police said.
"Paramedics transported the male to an Orillia area hospital where he was pronounced deceased."
Because the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be releasing further updates on the case.
