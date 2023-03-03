Chatham Auto Show returns to community after COVID-19 delay

As demand for vehicles begins to balance out, the Chatham Auto Show is back this weekend after the pandemic paused it for a couple years.

“We're excited to be back,” exclaimed organizer Greg Hetherington, before doors opened Friday.

He said there were 77 vehicles inside the Bradley Centre where nine of the 10 Chatham dealerships will be showcasing all weekend.

“That's probably been the biggest accomplishment is getting this many vehicles in one place at one time,” Hetherington explained. “Because as many people know, getting vehicles is scarce right now. And the market is tough.”

"Obviously getting product is tough for all of the dealers. And one just felt that if they could only come up with one or two cars, they wanted to do it right," he continued. “If you’re looking for a car, you can't get a better space than this.”

Dealers suggest the show is the perfect opportunity for people to one-stop auto shop if they’re thinking of buying a new vehicle.

Chatham Nissan General Manager Craig Bullen said they have 11 models on display that are all 2023.

“The inventory, the supply chain, the pandemic was like a triple whammy,” Bullen told CTV News Windsor. “Happy to say that at Nissan it seems that the worst is behind us. Our inventory levels are increasing by the week and we're being able to fill orders.”

“There are a couple of models that are still going to take several months to come in, but most cars we can get you probably within less than three months,” he explained. “The big thing right now is the trade values. There’s a shortage of used cars and the used car trade ins are getting top dollar at all the manufacturers because we need them on our lots.”

Chatham Chrysler General Manager Mike Hogue said it was great to be back at the show and that it was exciting to see everything that’s available since the pandemic slump.

“That was a tough time we went through but at least for our manufacturer, with Stellantis, we've got a lot more product offerings available than we have before,” he said. “We've got plenty of vehicles in stock and our lot now, so plenty of selection for people these days.”

The 10th annual Chatham Auto Show runs March 3 to 5.

Families are encouraged to come together with a special area and events planned for children.

Admission is a canned good or $5 donation that will go towards The Salvation Army, Outreach for Hunger, Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham Kent and ROCK Missions.