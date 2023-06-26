Chatham crash leads to recovery of stolen London vehicle

A crash in Chatham has led to an arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle from London.

Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Poplar Street.

When police arrived, they confirmed the vehicle was stolen from London and officers has previously tried to stop the same vehicle just after 2:30 a.m. on Clachan Road, north of Bothwell.

After the crash, police said the driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived but then received a call of someone knocking on the window of a home on Cornilll Street,

After deploying the K9 unit, the man was around arrested.

The 25-year-old London man was charged with flight from police, mischief, possession of stolen property, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.