Chatham disturbance leads to multiple charges

A verbal argument in Chatham escalated into threats and property damage leading to several charges being laid.

Chatham-Kent police say a man attended an address on Park Lane Friday. While he was there a “verbal confrontation” ensued and police were called.

Police say the man made threats toward the woman at the home and damaged a vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, mischief and threats to burn person property.

The man was then taken to Chatham-Kent police headquarters and held for a bail hearing.