Chatham driver clocked travelling 66 km/h over speed limit

A 36-year-old Chatham man is facing a stunt driving charge after allegedly speeding almost double the posted limit.

Police say an officer on general patrol around 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, saw a vehicle driving down St. Clair Street in Chatham at “a high rate of speed.”

The officer clocked the vehicle going 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle as arrested and charged with stunt driving, police say. He was released with a summons to attend court.

His vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days and his licence was suspended for 30 days.