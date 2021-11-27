Chatham driver faces impaired charge
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A Chatham driver is facing charges after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel Friday afternoon.
Police say a vehicle was located, stopped, on Ninth Line in Chatham around 3:30 p.m.
After the driver received medical attention he was given drug recognition tests and he was charged with operation while impaired and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.
Police say the 41-year-old man was later released with a future court date.
-
Search for missing 22-year-old woman organized by Bear ClanThe search for a missing 22-year-old woman is on after the Winnipeg Police Service released an alert on Friday asking for the public’s assistance in finding Hailey Bittern.
-
Don't buy jewelry from strangers on the street, Richmond RCMP warn after string of incidentsPolice in Richmond are warning the public about a "fraud group" attempting to sell fake gold and jewelry in the city.
-
'Not something to play around with': Experts assessing potential impact of Omicron variantAs jurisdictions worldwide take precautions to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant, health experts are scrambling to figure out much of an impact it could have on Alberta.
-
Caledon barn fire sends one to hospitalOne person is in hospital after a barn fire in Caledon on Saturday.
-
'We are over the moon': Saskatoon curling club hosts World Junior Qualifier'sSome of Canada's most talented junior curling teams fought for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2022 World Junior Curling Championships at the Granite Curling Club in Saskatoon.
-
Evacuation alerts issued near Pemberton and near Merritt as storm batters B.C.Authorities in some parts of B.C. already struggling with flooding and landslides issued new evacuation alerts on Saturday as the second of three successive atmospheric rivers brought heavy rain to the province.
-
London, Ont. super-fan to present award on stage at CCMA's after winning nationwide contestWhile fans were lining up to get their picture with Canadian Country Music stars, Londoner Annette Dawm waited patiently to get her moment with Male Artist of the Year nominee Jade Eagleson
-
Kids COVID vaccine campaign ramps up in the capital amid concerns over new variantOttawa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children ramped up on Saturday as thousands between 5 and 11-years-old rolled up their sleeves for their first shot.
-
Town of Essex buys former Harrow High SchoolAfter sitting vacant for five years, the former Harrow high school may once again play a role in the community