Chatham driver refuses to provide breath samples after crash: police

Chatham-Kent police arrested a driver who refused to provide breath samples after a crash.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision in Chatham around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

A vehicle had jumped the curb of a roundabout at the end of a residential street and became stuck. Police say when they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters to provide breath tests.

On attending booking the driver refused a legal demand to provide breath samples. The driver was further arrested for Refuse to Provide a Breath Sample. The driver was released when sober with a court date.