Chatham-Kent asked to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is coming up in a few days, and a local Indigenous organization and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent are asking the public to celebrate on June 21.

According to a release, National Indigenous Peoples Day is being celebrated on June 21 in Chatham, and the community is welcomed to come and participate in fun activities that include Indigenous vendors and information booths, a food booth, children’s activity areas, singing and drumming, and a reconcili-action table.

The event is being put on by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the Maawnjidimi Indigenous Network, an organization of “Indigenous people and allies who have fun, learn about our history, and create new paths forward, together.”

The event will be held at 25 Eighth Street in Chatham, and goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be free samples provided by Maawnjidimi, including corn soup, frybread and Indian cookies.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Indigenous friends in sharing traditions of song, dance and food,” said Maureen Geddes, co-facilitator of the Maawnjidimi Indigenous Network. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day – everyone is welcome!”

The first National Indigenous Peoples Day was held on 1996.