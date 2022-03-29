Chatham-Kent council appoints new interim CAO
Chatham-Kent has named an interim chief administrative officer to take over as Don Shropshire steps into retirement.
Veteran municipal administrator Tony Haddad has been named the municipality’s interim CAO effective Tuesday, April 4.
Haddad will step in for Shropshire while the municipality finishes its recruitment of a CAO. The process is expected to take three months.
Haddad was CAO for the Town of Tecumseh from 2007 to 2019 and also served as the interim CAO for the Town of Amherstburg and as a senior advisor with Strategy Corp, a public affairs, communications, and management consulting advisory firm.
Mayor Darrin Canniff said the municipality is lucky to have someone with Haddad’s experience.
“I have every confidence that Tony and Don will ensure there is a smooth transition, and that the community will be well-served while we fill the CAO’s position on a permanent basis,” he said in a news release.
Chatham-Kent council approved the appointment Monday.
