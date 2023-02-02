Chatham-Kent council approves 5.64 per cent tax increase
Chatham-Kent council has approved the 2023 budget with a 5.64 per cent tax increase.
Council held several nights of budget deliberations, bringing the tax hike down from a proposed 6.35 per cent increase.
The vote for approval for 9-8 at Wednesday night’s meeting.
"So Chatham-Kent residents, residential tax-payers can expect for the average household $178 increase for the year
Ward 6 councillor and budget chair Brock McGregor told AM800 News it is one of the higher budgets he's seen in many years.
"In the time that I've been there, and unless we see some significant contributions from the provincial government, we're in for a couple of difficult budget seasons in the upcoming three years as well," said McGregor.
He said infrastructure spending was a major contributor to the increase in spending.
"It was a pretty bare bones budget with some very significant inflationary pressures,” he said. “A large portion of the increase was made up by that inflation on infrastructure spending as well as some general increases to infrastructure spending. Like most communities in Ontario, we're facing a pretty significant infrastructure deficit."
-
New public safety program for Calgary in the worksThe Alberta government says it won't be leaving out Calgary as it looks into way to improve public safety in downtown environments.
-
Man facing charges after three women sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., police sayA 21-year-old man is facing charges after three women were sexually assaulted at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. earlier this week.
-
N.S. property owners face delays in trying to make Fiona-related repairsFor Nova Scotians still waiting for repairs after post-tropical storm Fiona, it’s now been more than five months.
-
Search Warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on HalloweenNew documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
Southern Alberta first responders give back and face off for 'Sirens for Life'Emergency service workers in southern Alberta are answering the call to help save lives as part of this year's "Sirens for Life" challenge by donating blood and plasma.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCAA nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMPRCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
-
NDP urges Alberta government come clean on long-running dalliance to pull out of CPPAlberta's Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith’s government needs to end its long-running dalliance with pulling the province out of the Canada Pension Plan and come clean on its plans.
-
Windsor Eats is hoping you’ll 'Burger it Forward' this FebruaryA campaign launched at the outset of February is aiming to relieve growing food insecurity by contributing proceeds from burger purchases at participating restaurants to food banks across the nation.