Chatham-Kent councillor 'temporarily stepping aside' after cancer diagnosis

A Chatham-Kent councillor says she will be ‘temporarily stepping aside’ from council duties to dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Ward 3 councillor Melissa Harrigan announced Thursday that she has Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.

Her diagnosis came last week following a battery of tests.

She released the following statement:

“I have breast cancer. It’s difficult to say but sharing it makes me feel less alone and true to the way I have conducted my personal and professional life, with transparency and advocacy,” she said in a recent post on social media.

I found a lump on my breast two years ago and have been monitoring it. Recently a very close friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I felt an internal call to action to advocate for further testing for my own condition to establish a base line. I am glad I did. 28,600 Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. I never thought my name would make it in the count. The news was shocking and unexpected but now it’s time to shift gears to a plan. It is very early days in this journey, with details of a comprehensive treatment approach from my treating physicians still to come.

I will be temporarily stepping aside from my council efforts in the next few weeks to dedicate my focus on treatment and recovery and appreciate the understanding and patience of the community I represent with pride,” she continued. “It’s a personal choice to make this public, but sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful to me and it is my hope to continue sharing with you as I journey in hopes that it can others.”

Mayor Darrin Canniff said they are all jarred by this unexpected news regarding Councillor Harrigan’s breast cancer diagnosis and will be with her every step of the way.

“Councillor Harrigan has been a strong advocate for many important causes. It’s our turn to support her,” said Canniff. “In January Council will be determining the path forward to temporarily fill councillor Harrigan’s roles on council and committees. For now, our focus is sharing councillor Harrigan’s desire to share her message and have a bit of time to work on her transition plan.”