Chatham-Kent COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for youth aged 5-11 starts Saturday

Health officials plan to transform the municipality’s mass vaccination clinic at Chatham’s Bradley Centre on Richmond Street into a youth-friendly environment.

“Because all children receiving their vaccine will be assisting in protecting the community against COVID-19, a ‘Super Kid’ theme will be evident throughout the clinic,” stated Kymberly Logan, CK Public Health Nurse.

Organizers hoped the super kid themed activity sheets, decorations and music will assist in creating a safe, welcoming and supportive clinic experience for young people.

Youth attending their appointment are encouraged to dress up like a super kid, while remembering to keep access to the upper arm easy and avoid wearing masks that cover the upper face.

The Ontario government announced that youth aged five -11 were eligible to receive the Pfizer Bio-NTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

For parents interested, CK Public Health will host a Live Question and Answer on Thursday, Nov 25 at 7 p.m.

Pre-submitted questions will be accepted through CKPHUcommunications@chatham-kent.ca and will also be fielded live during the event.

Parents are encouraged to take part in this event with their age-eligible children.

If unable to do so, CK Public Health will provide a link to the presentation on their website and social media accounts, following the event.

“It is so important for us that parents, and youth alike, have the opportunity to ask questions, review information and resources, and ultimately feel comfortable and confident in their decision before booking an appointment,” ensures Logan.

Additional information, including kid-friendly resources and resources to assist parents with preparing their child for the vaccine are available at www.CKPublicHealth.com/SuperKidsVaccine .

Appointments are now available, to book an appointment for your child, visit www.GetYourShotCK.ca or call 519-351-1010.