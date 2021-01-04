There were more than $10 million in drugs seized and stolen property recovered in Chatham-Kent last year thanks to the help of anonymous tipsters.

January marks Crime Stoppers month, and since the program’s inception in 1987, Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers have received 28,393 calls leading to 6,571 arrests.

“Crime Stoppers want to thank our generous sponsors as well as our media partners for helping us have a successful year,” a news release said.

In honour of the month, members of the program raised the climb Stoppers Flag at the Civic Centre in Chatham on Monday.

According to the program’s annual report, since 1987, Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers have also helped clear 11, 121 cases, recovered $10,432,951 in stolen items, and $103,536,596 in drugs seized.

“Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers enjoyed a very successful and productive 2020,” the release said. “Through the combined efforts of tipsters, the media, police agencies and the hard work of our Board members many incidents were successfully investigated and solved.”