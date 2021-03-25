Chatham-Kent expected to remain in red zone for another week

Chatham Kent’s Medical Health Officer would be surprised if restrictions are loosened on Friday under the provincial COVID-19 provincial framework.

Dr. David Colby said the numbers warrant the municipality to remain in the red zone for another week.

“Our numbers are up but have plateaued,” said Colby.

This is what's allowed in the red level of Ontario’s reopening framework.

As of Thursday, there were 104 active cases, a decrease of four cases from the day before.

Outbreaks have been declared at one school, one place of worship and at a long-term care home.

So far, 18,000 people have been vaccinated in Chatham-Kent, and the group now includes people who are 70 years of age, and older.

As well, Colby said 85 per cent of this group had been vaccinated, which is above the 75 per cent provincial projected average.

Colby added work is underway preparing for the Phase 2 rollout of vaccinations which he expected will include pop up clinics in secondary urban centres, anticipated to start next month.

Colby said people from neighbouring jurisdictions would not be turned away from vaccine clinics.

“People on the border are sometimes responsible for outbreaks here, “said Colby.

He added it is not about circling the wagons as the vaccines are coming from the province.