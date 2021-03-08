Chatham-Kent’s fire chief says a weekend bush fire should serve as a reminder some plants can burn very easily this time of year.

Crews were called out to Dashweel Road before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had the situation well in hand, but the fire had spread by the time they arrived.

Some plants are tinder dry, and chief Ric Scharf says with the nice weather, residents are reminded to make sure they have the correct permit before burning.

He adds the municipality has an open air bylaw in place which helps facilitate burning safely.