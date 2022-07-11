iHeartRadio

Chatham-Kent fire crews on scene of Erieau, Ont. house fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at 18878 Erieau Road in Erieau, Ont. on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire)

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Erieau, Ont. Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews from four stations responded to the blaze around 2:41 p.m. at 18878 Erieau Road.

Crews were on scene for several hours as they worked to extinguish the fires.

Officials say there are no injuries to report.

