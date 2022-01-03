Chatham-Kent fire crews respond to overnight blaze near Blenheim, Ont.

Chatham-Kent firefighters are investigating an overnight blaze in Blenheim.

Crews from Blenheim, North Harwich and Ridgetown were called to the fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday at 20866 Mull Road.

It's not clear how the fire started, or if there were any injuries.

A damage estimate was also not available.

pic.twitter.com/qoyFHOVNl4