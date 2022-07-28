Chatham-Kent fire officials warn residents to stay off Black Bridge
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent fire officials are asking residents to steer clear of Black Bridge due to safety concerns following a fire Wednesday.
Fire crews responded to fire at the bridge around 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find railway ties and wooden bridge decking ignited.
Fire officials say the blaze was quickly extinguished.
There was severe damage to the structure and large gaps in the decking have impacted the integrity of the bridge, officials say.
Officials also remind the public the Black Bridge is private property and any access to the area is trespassing.
-
Another long-time Waterloo regional councillor not seeking re-electionAfter 28 years on Region of Waterloo council, Tom Galloway has announced he won't seek another term this October.
-
What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic MondayHere's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
Blind River resident wins $105K lotto prizeKenneth Hagger of Blind River won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot July 1, worth $100,875. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his ticket, bringing his total winnings to $105,875.50.
-
Boots & Hearts new Friday line upSam Hunt cancelled his Friday night headline show at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek on Aug. 5.
-
Laurentian creditors to vote Sept. 14 on debt repayment planUnsecured creditors of Laurentian University will vote Sept. 14 on a proposal to settle debts, following a ruling from the Superior Court of Justice on Thursday.
-
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottlesSprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company saysAn Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries "during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver," according to the skydiving company.
-
More temporary closures of rural hospital emergency departmentsAs the August long weekend approaches, so does another round of rural hospital closures.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizationsMore than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.