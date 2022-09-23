iHeartRadio

Chatham-Kent getting a replica Fergie Jenkins sculpture


Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins had his statue unveiled during a ceremony at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Craig Watters)

Chatham-Kent will be the recipient of a sculpture of Fergie Jenkins.

This sculpture will be a duplicate of the one located outside of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The sculpture is the work of artist Lou Cella and is being donated anonymously as a gift to the residents of Chatham-Kent.

The sculpture is expected to be completed in spring of 2023, where it will be temporarily housed in the civic centre until a permanent location is decided. 

12