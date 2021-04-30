Chatham-Kent grandmother defrauded $9000 in phone scam

Chatham-Kent police release more details about a Grandparent Scam first reported last week that defrauded a woman of $9000.

Police say the woman received a telephone call from a person purporting to be a police officer stating that her grandson needed money for bail as he had been arrested.

The woman sent money before confirming the story with family members as the fraudster told her not to speak to anyone as it was an ‘ongoing investigation.’

Police are reminding the public the key to protecting yourself from a fraud or scam is to first of all – recognize it. Remember that scammers use intimidation tactics and want to pressure you into providing information and making decision quickly. If you get a suspicious call, don’t panic.

