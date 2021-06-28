Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to relocate COVID-19 assessment centre

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance will be moving its COVID-19 Assessment Centre out of the St. Clair College HealthPlex as of Thursday.

The assessment centre has been operating out of the HealthPlex since October. Due to a decreased demand in testing and the need for the college to return the facility back to its original purpose as a gym, the COVID-19 testing centre will be relocating to 10 Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

Residents who have appointments booked on Thursday or after will be redirected to the new location for their test. Those with appointments booked on Wednesday or prior will still go to the HealthPlex at 1001 Grand Avenue to receive their COVID-19 test.

The new COVID-19 assessment centre is located within the 7-11 plaza on the corner of Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street. Space has been redesigned to ensure a safe experience for those getting a COVID-19 test.

Individuals requiring a COVID-19 test are asked to continue using the online booking tool. Those without access to a computer, can appointment can be booked by calling 519-436-2556. The assessment centre will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last appointment seen at 4:20 p.m. every day.