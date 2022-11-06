Chatham-Kent Health Alliance welcomes three new physicians

Amid a provincial shortage of family doctors and excessive emergency room wait times is some welcomed news for the community — the addition of three new physicians to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

Dr. Anthony Piazza joins the emergency medial department, Dr. Andrew Su joins the hospitalist program, and Dr. Wael Hasan joins the department of surgery as an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor).

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Piazza, Dr. Su and Dr. Hasan to CKHA and the community of Chatham-Kent,” said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, chief of staff, CKHA, in the release. “Their skills, knowledge and contributions to our programs and services will be a great addition to CKHA and help us further our commitment to delivering patient and family-centred care.”

Piazza grew up in Windsor and went to medical school at Western University in London, Ont., and recently completed his residency at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Su attended McGill University in Montreal and earned a bachelors degree in pharmacology. He then received his doctors of medicine with at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine, Windsor campus, and then completed his family medicine residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. Finally, Su decided to complete an additional fellowship in hospital medicine at the University of Toronto.

“I'm excited for this opportunity at CKHA not just for the medical care itself but also the community,” said Su in the release. “I feel one of the best ways to learn about a community is through the patients and why you become a Hospitalist is not just taking care of their medical conditions but also being a part of their life through your care.”

Finally, Hasan graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland where he completed his residency in otolaryngology. He then went on to receive a master of surgery degree from the University College of Dublin and the National University of Ireland. Finally, after working as a lecturer and clinical tutor in Ireland, he moved to Toronto to continue training as a clinical head and neck surgical oncology fellow at the University of Toronto.

“I was very impressed by how welcoming and friendly the people and the staff are at CKHA,” said Dr. Hasan. “During my first visit, I was immediately received and treated by everyone as a local. It will be a great honour and a pleasure to serve the people of this community.”

Hasan will be taking referrals to his office, located at 103 – 11 Heritage Road in Chatham, Ont., and his office can be reached at his office can be reached by phone at 519-397-1865.