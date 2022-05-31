iHeartRadio

Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance deals with increased pressure on acute care system, warns of longer wait times

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (File Photo)

Chatham-Kent Healthcare Alliance (CKHA) is asking patients to seek care for non-emergency needs in community settings rather than the emergency room as the hospital has been dealing with bed shortages and a strained system.

On Tuesday, a news release from the hospital asked the public to first look to their family doctors or a walk-in clinic before turning to the emergency department.

“Although emergency cases are always attended to immediately to receive rapid medical treatment, patients attending the Emergency Department at CKHA for non-emergency ailments should expect longer wait times than usual,” the release said. “Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual.”

Where possible, patients are advised to seek alternative options for care:

CKHA said the hospital and its partners continue to collaborate to make sure the regional system can handle the influx of patients due to COVID-19 and ensure timely access to care.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a medical emergency, please do not hesitate to dial 9-1-1 or visit your nearest Emergency Department. 

