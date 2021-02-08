Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old man with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act on Super Bowl Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of a social gathering in a garage at a residence on Charing Cross Road around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.
The homeowner, a Harwich Township man, was charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and issued a ticket.
Reopening Act tickets usually come with a fine of $880 or more.
Officers say those who did not live there were asked to leave.
Police didn’t say if it was a Super Bowl party.