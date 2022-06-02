Chatham-Kent-Leamington voters elect Progressive Conservative Trevor Jones

Progressive Conservative candidate Trevor Jones has been elected in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding in the provincial election.

Here are the latest results.

“I’m very grateful. I’m so thankful for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. Our two communities came together, adopted me as their own and gave me that platform to be their voice, to advocate for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Jones defeated NDP Brock McGregor, Ontario Party Rick Nicholls (incumbent), and None of the Above Party Bryce Giroux.

Nicholls was a member of the PC party for a decade, but ran for the Ontario party after he was removed from the Progressive Conservative party for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have mixed emotions, mixed feelings about it. I mean I’ve given this community as much as I possibly can and of course, you know, we’ve brought a lot of good things to this town,” he told CTV News. “And now here we are and we’ve got still PC, but it’s not my Conservative party, the Ontario party. But we’re a new party, and we’re just trying to cut through a lot of stuff right now.”

The Liberal Party had no candidate in the riding after Audrey Festeryga withdrew her candidacy.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included healthcare, increased investment and infrastructure.

“I’m ready, I’m ready to listen," Jones said. "I’m empathetic, but I’m energized, I’m charged and ready to work."

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton.