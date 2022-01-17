Chatham-Kent library launches monthly spice club

A new club offered through the Chatham-Kent library promises to “add a bit to spice to your life” by sharing new flavours.

The library will offer a new monthly Spice Club which launches on Monday, Jan. 24.

The free monthly program will provide everyone registered with a monthly Spice Kit which includes:

information about and the history of each spice

two recipes to try

sample of the spice to use in the recipes

Spice Club members are encouraged to try the recipes at home, and then on the last Tuesday of each month will meet virtually with the group to discuss the history and uses of each spice and share how they’ve enjoyed cooking with it.

Supplies are limited. Registration for the Spice Club starts Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

The first Zoom meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or to register, call 519.354.2940, text 519.401.7174 or email CKPL at cklibrary@chatham-kent.ca to join the Spice Club.