Chatham-Kent man charged after allegedly throwing coffee at woman
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with assault after allegedly throwing coffee at a woman.
At 9:36 a.m. on Tuesday, police began investigating an assault reported at the front desk of police headquarters.
Daily News Release https://t.co/FaUdJsGmDn pic.twitter.com/ZQHEPAGYtb— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) March 22, 2023
Police learned the woman picked up the man and bought him coffee. Officers say the man began arguing with the woman when she refused to drive him to an address to retrieve property. The man allegedly threw the coffee at the woman and began kicking the windshield of her vehicle.
The woman went to the police station and filed a report.
The 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested, charged with assault with a weapon, and held pending a bail hearing.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.
-
Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviewsCanadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virusAn Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.